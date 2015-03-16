Gunvor offers to repurchase part of $500 mln bond

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor has launched a partial buyback of a $500 million bond, seeking to repurchase as much as $80 million of the instrument maturing in 2018.

Gunvor said on Monday the offer to bondholders to tender their holdings would expire on April 14.

Market sources said the trading house had decided to use its liquidity to repurchase the bond, whose price had fallen since international sanctions were imposed on Russia last year.

Swiss-based Gunvor has long been a leader in Russian oil trading but has reduced exposure in recent years.

Its co-founder, Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, sold out of Gunvor last year just before the United States imposed sanctions on him.

The other co-founder, Torbjorn Tornqvist, now a majority shareholder, has said he would seek to divest from Russia and acquire new assets in Europe, the United States, Asia and South America.

“They (Gunvor) believe fundamentals are not reflective of how this bond is trading. The yield on the bond is reflective of the perceived Russian nature of Gunvor,” one market source told Reuters.

The initial coupon on the bond was 5.875 percent with the current yield on the bond exceeding 10 percent. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Holmes)