FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Gunvor raising $500 mln credit for Belgian refinery
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Gunvor raising $500 mln credit for Belgian refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline and para 1 to show Gunvor is raising, not securing, credit)

GENEVA, July 11 (Reuters) - Oil trader Gunvor said on Wednesday it had started to raise a $500 million credit facility to support the operations of its Belgian refinery purchased from insolvent refiner Petroplus.

The revolving credit facility, led by ING and Rabobank, will be used to finance crude oil and feedstock purchases for the 105,000 barrel per day plant.

Gunvor, a top five oil trading house, has bought two Petroplus plants in Belgium and Germany in a bid to become an integrated oil company.

The group said in June it had signed a $635 million loan agreement with mostly Asian banks despite the difficulties faced by smaller players in gaining access to credit. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.