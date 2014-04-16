Trader Gunvor reports jump in 2013 earnings, says no projects frozen

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor reported core earnings rose by a quarter in 2013 and said it expected to improve results again in 2014 despite the brief turmoil it faced last month due to its close links to Russia.

Gunvor’s operations were briefly disrupted last month when the United States imposed sanctions on its co-founder Gennady Timchemko, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, as part of broader measures to put pressure on Moscow for its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Gunvor said Timchenko had sold his stake to another co-founder and Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist a day before sanctions were imposed to ensure continuity of operations.

“Financially we are stronger than ever. We haven’t lost a single client. We have 70 banks working with us and some banks have increased exposure to us in the past weeks. If you asked me what we put on hold, I will say that nothing has been put on hold,” Tornqvist told Reuters. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)