Gunvor close to buying Rotterdam refinery from Kuwait - sources

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gunvor is close to buying a Dutch oil refinery in Rotterdam belonging to Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), industry and banking sources close to the deal told Reuters, as the trading house reinvests funds from Russian asset sales.

The refinery, which can process 88,000 barrels per day, would become the third plant bought by Gunvor in the past three years, in addition to its refineries in Ingolstadt, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium.

Sources said Gunvor entered into exclusive talks to buy the plant and would keep it operational rather than turning it into a storage facility, which would have triggered job losses.

Gunvor bought its first refinery following the collapse of refining conglomerate Petroplus.

But the outlook for the sector has improved over the past year after oil prices fell steeply and refining margins increased.

Gunvor declined to comment. KPC was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)