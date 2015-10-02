LPC-Gunvor launches $1.1 bln loan refinancing

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil and energy trader Gunvor Group has launched syndication of a $1.1 billion revolving credit facility to refinance $1.33 billion of maturing facilities, the company announced on Friday.

The loan, which is for Gunvor International and Gunvor SA, will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The facility replaces a $1.025 billion, one-year tranche from Gunvor’s existing revolver dated November 2014 and a $305 million tranche of an existing revolver dated December 2013.

The loan comprises a 364-day revolver with a 364-day extension option; and a three-year revolver with a one-year extension option.

A bank meeting will take place in Geneva on October 8.

Bookrunning mandated lead arrangers on the financing are ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, ING Bank, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit Bank.

Active bookrunners on the financing are ABN AMRO, ING, Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale.

Credit Suisse is facility agent and swingline agent on the facility. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)