FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TRLPC-Gunvor increases loan to $1.09 bln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 4, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

TRLPC-Gunvor increases loan to $1.09 bln

Jack Aldane

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor has signed a $1.09 billion revolving credit facility, increased from $900 million after an oversubscription, the lead banks announced.

The loan comprises a $1.005 billion 364-day facility and an $85 million three-year tranche.

The deal, arranged by bookrunning mandated lead arrangers ABN AMRO, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, ING, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe Generale and UBS, replaces the maturing tranche of its $1.5 billion European loan that was signed in December last year.

The new loan, which is for general corporate purposes and working capital, is available to Gunvor International and Gunvor SA.

ABN AMRO, Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale are active bookrunners on the financing, with Credit Suisse as facility and swingline agent.

Senior mandated lead arranger is Credit Agricole, while mandated lead arrangers are Nedbank and Unicredit.

Lead arrangers are Deutsche Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank, Mizuho, Raiffeisen Bank International/Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wien, SMBC and RBS.

Arrangers are ABC, Arab Bank, Attijariwafa Bank Europe, BCP, BHF-Bank, DZ Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, Habib Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Mashreqbank and UBAF.

In December last year, Gunvor completed a $1.5 billion financing split between a $1.205 billion 364-day facility and a $305 million three-year facility. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.