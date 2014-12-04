TRLPC-Gunvor increases loan to $1.09 bln

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor has signed a $1.09 billion revolving credit facility, increased from $900 million after an oversubscription, the lead banks announced.

The loan comprises a $1.005 billion 364-day facility and an $85 million three-year tranche.

The deal, arranged by bookrunning mandated lead arrangers ABN AMRO, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, ING, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe Generale and UBS, replaces the maturing tranche of its $1.5 billion European loan that was signed in December last year.

The new loan, which is for general corporate purposes and working capital, is available to Gunvor International and Gunvor SA.

ABN AMRO, Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale are active bookrunners on the financing, with Credit Suisse as facility and swingline agent.

Senior mandated lead arranger is Credit Agricole, while mandated lead arrangers are Nedbank and Unicredit.

Lead arrangers are Deutsche Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank, Mizuho, Raiffeisen Bank International/Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wien, SMBC and RBS.

Arrangers are ABC, Arab Bank, Attijariwafa Bank Europe, BCP, BHF-Bank, DZ Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, Habib Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Mashreqbank and UBAF.

In December last year, Gunvor completed a $1.5 billion financing split between a $1.205 billion 364-day facility and a $305 million three-year facility. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)