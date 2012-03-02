FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunvor to purchase Petroplus' Antwerp refinery
#Bankruptcy News
March 2, 2012 / 9:48 AM / 6 years ago

Gunvor to purchase Petroplus' Antwerp refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor said on Friday it has bid to buy insolvent Petroplus’ refinery in Antwerp.

It said it wants to restart operations as soon as possible, following the refinery’s closure in early February.

Gunvor said the deal was expected to be completed formally within 6 to 8 weeks, and had support from the local and Belgium state authorities.

The Antwerp plant has a processing capability of more than 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), and storage capacity of more than 1.2 million cubic metres, Gunvor said. (Reporting by Zaida Espana)

