#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Gunvor to restart Petroplus plant in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 3 (Reuters) - Swiss-based oil trader Gunvor said on Thursday it has completed the purchase of insolvent refiner Petroplus’ Belgium plant and will restart the unit in the next few days after a four-month outage.

“The refinery’s operations were suspended in early January as a result of Petroplus’s financial situation, but will now be restarted within the next few days,” the company said in a statement.

It added that it would retain the plant’s more than 200 staff and invest capital to maintain and improve the site’s facilities, without specifying the amount.

Antwerp has a capacity to refine around 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

