FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunvor buys 10 pct in Transalpine oil pipeline
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 9:45 AM / in 5 years

Gunvor buys 10 pct in Transalpine oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss-based trading house Gunvor has acquired a 10 percent in Transalpine Pipeline (TAL) to secure steady crude flows to its German Ingolstadt refinery, the company said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Gunvor told Reuters that the stake was bought from insolvent refiner Petroplus. He declined to comment on financial details.

TAL pipeline is running from Italy’s Adriatic port of Trieste to Germany. Last month, Czech state-owned oil pipeline operator Mero has agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in the pipeline from Royal Dutch Shell.

Other TAL’s owners are OMV, Ruhr Oel, Eni , BP, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Total.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.