Gunvor nears deal to buy Kuwait Petroleum's Rotterdam refinery
October 8, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Gunvor nears deal to buy Kuwait Petroleum's Rotterdam refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) and Swiss-based trading house Gunvor said on Thursday they had entered the final stage of talks on the sale of KPI’s Europoort refinery in Rotterdam.

The deal for the 88,000 barrels per day refinery is still subject to regulatory approval and an employee consultation process.

“The sale would allow the refinery to continue in line with Gunvor’s integration and optimization strategies,” the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Holmes)

