UPDATE 1-Gunvor nears purchase of Kuwait Petroleum's Rotterdam refinery
#Switzerland Market Report
October 8, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gunvor nears purchase of Kuwait Petroleum's Rotterdam refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context, detail)

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Swiss-based trading house Gunvor closed in on the purchase of its third European refinery, saying negotiations to buy a Dutch plant from Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) are in their final stage.

The deal for the 88,000 barrel per day Europoort refinery in Rotterdam is still subject to regulatory approval and an employee consultation process, a statement from Gunvor said.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The purchase would add to the company’s plants in Ingolstadt, Germany and Antwerp, Belgium.

The move to buy a third refinery marks a major turnaround for the Swiss trading house since its deep links with Moscow nearly brought it to a collapse only 18 months ago.

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Simon Falush; Editing by David Holmes and Adrian Croft

