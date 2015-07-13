FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading house Gunvor sells bulk of its stake in Ust-Luga oil terminal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 13, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Trading house Gunvor sells bulk of its stake in Ust-Luga oil terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Energy trading house Gunvor has sold a controlling stake in its Ust-Luga oil products terminal to Russian businessman Andrei Bokarev, the Swiss-based company said on Monday.

Bokarev will take a 74 percent stake in the terminal, which has a capacity of more than 30 million metric tons a year, and Gunvor will retain a 26 percent stake, the trading house said in a statement.

It did not disclose the financial details of the sale.

Gunvor, one of the world’s top five oil trading houses, has been seeking to limit its exposure to Russia since former co-owner, Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, was hit with U.S. sanctions last year.

Gunvor’s Chief Executive, Torbjorn Tornqvist, told media last month that it wants to sell the bulk of its terminals in Russia, which in addition to Ust-Luga include the Novorossiisk fuel oil terminal on the Black Sea.

Earlier this year, Gunvor also sold its 30 percent stake in Russian coal producer Kolmar to Bokarev, who is involved in the coal mining and steelmaking industries.

Reporting By Libby George and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.