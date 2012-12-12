FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian tycoon to take Guoco Group private for $1.1 bln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysian tycoon to take Guoco Group private for $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A major shareholder in Guoco Group, a Hong Kong investment company controlled by Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan, has made an offer to take the company private for HK$8.25 billion ($1.1 billion), Guoco Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The offer of HK$88.00 per share is made by GouLine Overseas Ltd, a unit of Hong Leong Co (Malaysia), the statement said. The group is offering a 24.8 percent premium over Guoco’s last traded price. Guoco shares have been suspended since Dec. 4 pending an announcement.

$1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.