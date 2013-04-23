FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guoco Group shares suspended - HKEx
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Guoco Group shares suspended - HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Guoco Group Ltd, a Hong Kong investment company controlled by Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan, was suspended on Tuesday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

Guoco said the suspension was pending the release of a statement on information in relation to an offer to be made by GuoLine Overseas Limited, a unit of Hong Leong Co (Malaysia), to acquire all the issued shares of Guoco.

No further details were immediately available.

For a copy of the statement, please click here

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.