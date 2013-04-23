Guoco Group shares suspended - HKEx

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Guoco Group Ltd, a Hong Kong investment company controlled by Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan, was suspended on Tuesday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

Guoco said the suspension was pending the release of a statement on information in relation to an offer to be made by GuoLine Overseas Limited, a unit of Hong Leong Co (Malaysia), to acquire all the issued shares of Guoco.

No further details were immediately available.

