GuocoLand sells China real estate project to Cinda for $1.6 bln
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

GuocoLand sells China real estate project to Cinda for $1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed GuocoLand Ltd said on Thursday a unit is selling a mixed-used real estate project to China Cinda Asset Management Co for 10.5 billion yuan ($1.64 billion).

The “DZM Project” is located in Beijing that can be used for office, commercial, apartment and underground parking lot purposes, Guocland said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to generate a net gain of approximately 1.58 billion yuan ($247.36 million) for GuocoLand, the statement said.

For more details click on ($1 = 6.3875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

