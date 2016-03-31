FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unit of China's Guosen defaults on dim sum yuan bond - FT
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 3:25 AM / a year ago

Unit of China's Guosen defaults on dim sum yuan bond - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - A unit of China’s Guosen Securities, one of the country’s largest brokerages, has defaulted on a Hong Kong-traded yuan bond, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a document seen by the paper.

The default would be the first debt breach by a state-owned enterprise in the offshore bond market in nearly two decades, the paper said.

Guosen Securities said its Hong Kong unit was preparing a statement to be issued later on Thursday. It gave no further detail. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
