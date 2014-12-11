FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Guosen Securities says to issue up to 1.2 bln shares in Shenzhen IPO
December 11, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

China's Guosen Securities says to issue up to 1.2 bln shares in Shenzhen IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Medium-sized Chinese brokerage Guosen Securities said on Thursday that it aimed to issue up to 1.2 billion shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in China’s southern Shenzhen Stock Exchange to raise funds to supplement its working capital.

The shares, which will account for 14.63 percent of the company’s expanded outstanding shares after the IPO, will be open to subscriptions in mid-December, the company said in a prospectus published in the exchange’s website.

It did not say how much proceeds it aimed to raise.

Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Michael Perry

