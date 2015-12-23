Guotai Junan says chairman resumes duty after assisting authorities

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its chairman and chief executive officer Yim Fung will resume duty with immediate effect after helping Chinese authorities with an unspecified investigation.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the brokerage said Yim had notified it a day earlier to explain that he had been “assisting in certain investigations carried out by mainland authorities” in a personal capacity.

“Neither Dr Yim himself nor the company was the subject of the investigations,” it said, adding its operations were normal and stable.

The Hong Kong unit of China state-owned brokerage Guotai Junan Securities said early last month it had been unable to reach its chairman, prompting its shares to tumble more than 17 percent.

The nature of the investigation Yim is involved in remains unknown, but his absence coincides with a broad campaign against graft in the financial sector following a market slump.

Late in November, anti-corruption investigators opened probes into two of China’s largest brokerages and censured four executives at a leading insurer.

The anti-graft watchdog said earlier this month that it also censured 137 bankers at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country’s largest lender.