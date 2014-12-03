FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China allows brokerage to trade in interbank FX market - sources
December 3, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

China allows brokerage to trade in interbank FX market - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities, China’s third-largest broker by profits, has received regulatory approval to start trading in the interbank foreign exchange market, making it the first non-bank to enter the business, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The move would represent the latest step by Beijing to liberalise the country’s tightly-controlled financial markets. It marks the biggest reform in its forex market since the central bank doubled the daily trading range for its yuan currency in March.

Guotai Junan will be allowed to trade in the spot market, settle and sell foreign exchange and engage in renminbi and foreign exchange derivatives business, the sources said. The sources declined to be identified as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

Officials at Guotai Junan declined to comment. Officials at the foreign exchange regulator could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Li Ran and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
