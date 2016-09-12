Shanghai-listed Guotai Junan plans $2 bln HK share sale in 2017 -IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese broker firm Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd plans to raise at least $2 billion in a Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Monday citing people close to the plan.

The Shanghai-listed company has sent requests to banks to pitch for a role in the deal, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2017, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal size is unclear and will depend on valuation at the time of the sale and the number of shares to be sold, IFR reported.

Guotai Junan did not immediately reply to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The brokerage went public in June 2015, raising $4.8 billion in what is still the largest listing in the country since 2010.

The shares rose sharply after their debut as the brokerage benefited from optimism regarding trading activity and IPOs in mainland China. But they have since tumbled, trading nearly 8.7 percent below their initial public offering (IPO) price. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto)