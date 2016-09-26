FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

Shanghai-listed Guotai Junan plans to issue 1 bln HK shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd plans to issue up to 1.04 billion Hong Kong shares, the company said in a Shanghai stock exchange filing late on Sunday.

The firm plans to raise at least $2 billion in a Hong Kong listing in the first half of 2017, people close to the plan told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication early in September.

The proceeds will be used to raise capital for domestic and foreign securities-related business development and investment, the filing said.

The brokerage went public in June 2015, raising $4.8 billion in what is still the largest listing in the country since 2010. (Reporting by Wang Jing and Engen Tham; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
