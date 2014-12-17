FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of Guotai Junan fall after anti-graft officers search executive's home
December 17, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

Shares of Guotai Junan fall after anti-graft officers search executive's home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd fell 5.7 percent on Wednesday after the brokerage said anti-graft officials searched the home of its deputy chief executive officer.

The shares are set to open at HK$5.81, the lowest open since Dec 3.

Guotai Junan said officers of Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) entered the residential premises of Wong Tung Ching, executive director and deputy CEO, and that Wong was invited to assist with an ICAC investigation. (Reporting by Donny Kwok)

