Guotai Junan share trading suspended - HKEx
December 20, 2012 / 4:42 AM / 5 years ago

Guotai Junan share trading suspended - HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Guotai Junan International Holdings will be suspended after the midday break on Thursday, according to a statement filed on the Hong Kong Exchange website.

No other details were provided. Guotai’s shares were down 2.2 percent at midday, compared with the 0.3 percent drop of the Hang Seng Index and the 0.9 percent fall of the China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

