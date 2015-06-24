FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese broker Guotai Junan to debut in Shanghai on Friday
June 24, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese broker Guotai Junan to debut in Shanghai on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities, China’s third-largest brokerage by profits, plans to debut on the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday, it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The listing follows an initial public offering which raised 30.1 billion yuan ($4.85 billion) by selling 1.5 billion shares at 19.71 yuan a piece. This was the largest IPO since 2010 when Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised around $11 billion in Shanghai and another $11 billion in Hong Kong through a dual listing.

State-owned Guotai plans to use the funds to expand the financial services it provides, improve its underwriting capabilities and broaden its asset management business, among other things, according to its prospectus.

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, Huarong Securities Co Ltd, Ping An Securities Ltd, Huatai United Securities Co Ltd and Southwest Securities Co Ltd were underwriters on the IPO, according to the prospectus. ($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Jake Spring. Editing by Jane Merriman)

