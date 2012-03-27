FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Goldman director Gupta loses wiretap ruling
March 27, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 6 years

Ex-Goldman director Gupta loses wiretap ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta on Tuesday lost his bid to suppress wiretap evidence from his upcoming trial on insider trading charges.

Gupta, a former chief of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, also lost his bid to have part of the government’s criminal case against him thrown out.

Both rulings were issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff.

Gupta is the highest-ranking corporate executive charged in the government’s broad-based insider trading probe.

Prosecutors accused him of passing tips to Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who is now serving an 11-year prison term.

