January 30, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY 2014 net sales of CHF 335.8 mln, up 19.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net sales of 335.8 million Swiss francs ($365 million) up 19.4 percent from 281.1 million Swiss francs year ago

* Estimates that recent strengthening of Swiss franc compared to average exchange rates 2014 will negatively impact reported CHF value of its sales in 2015 by approximately 5 percent to 8 percent

* Impact on 2015 balance sheet total in CHF is currently estimated at around 12 percent compared to year end 2014

* Impact on equity ratio is not expected to be significant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

