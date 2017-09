Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gurktaler AG :

* H1 net income after minorities of 318,000 euros, 45.2 percent down

* H1 revenue 398,000 euros versus 383,000 euros year ago, up 3.9 pct

* Says H1 operating income 162,000 euros versus 169,000 euros year ago, up 3.9 pct

* Sees FY 2014 positive profit contribution