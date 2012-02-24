UPDATE 1-Gushan's board gets go-private offer

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Biodiesel producer Gushan Environmental Energy Ltd said it received a takeover offer from its chairman, valuing the company at about $30.7 million.

Gushan said Chairman Jianqiu Yu, who holds about 34 percent of the company, will form a transaction vehicle for the proposed deal and will finance it with own funds and debt financing.

The company’s board has formed a committee of independent directors to consider the cash offer of $1.599 per American Depositary Share, a premium of 26 percent to the stock’s Thursday close.

Gushan shares were trading up 22 percent before the bell on Friday. They closed at $1.23 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gushan sells biodiesel directly to users, such as marine vessel operators and chemical factories, and to petroleum wholesalers and retail gas stations.