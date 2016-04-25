FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Reinsurer Guy Carpenter names Peter Stubbings CEO of Bermuda office
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 25, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Reinsurer Guy Carpenter names Peter Stubbings CEO of Bermuda office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Guy Carpenter & Co Llc, a reinsurance subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said it promoted Peter Stubbings to chief executive of its Bermuda operations, effective immediately.

Stubbings was previously chairman of the Bermuda office.

Guy Carpenter also said Richard Keegan would join its Bermuda team in May as a senior vice president.

Keegan, who will report to Stubbings, joins from Aon Benfield in Bermuda, where he was a property retrocession broker. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.