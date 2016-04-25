MOVES-Reinsurer Guy Carpenter names Peter Stubbings CEO of Bermuda office

April 25 (Reuters) - Guy Carpenter & Co Llc, a reinsurance subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said it promoted Peter Stubbings to chief executive of its Bermuda operations, effective immediately.

Stubbings was previously chairman of the Bermuda office.

Guy Carpenter also said Richard Keegan would join its Bermuda team in May as a senior vice president.

Keegan, who will report to Stubbings, joins from Aon Benfield in Bermuda, where he was a property retrocession broker. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)