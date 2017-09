July 1 (Reuters) - Guy Carpenter & Co Llc, the risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc, appointed Tim Gardner as chief executive of its U.S. operations, effective Aug. 1.

Gardner will be based in New York and be a member of Guy Carpenter & Co’s board of managers. He was most recently head of sales for Marsh’s international division. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)