MOVES-Guy Carpenter names Matthias Meyenhofer managing director

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Guy Carpenter & Co LLC, the risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc, appointed Matthias Meyenhofer as managing director.

Meyenhofer will lead the company’s Global Partners client business for EMEA.

He will be based in Zurich and report to Eric Paire, head of strategic advisory and global partners, Guy Carpenter said on Tuesday.

Meyenhofer joins from ACE Group, where he was division president of its unit, ACE Tempest Re Zurich. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)