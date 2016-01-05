FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Guy Carpenter names Matthias Meyenhofer managing director
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 5, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Guy Carpenter names Matthias Meyenhofer managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Guy Carpenter & Co LLC, the risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc, appointed Matthias Meyenhofer as managing director.

Meyenhofer will lead the company’s Global Partners client business for EMEA.

He will be based in Zurich and report to Eric Paire, head of strategic advisory and global partners, Guy Carpenter said on Tuesday.

Meyenhofer joins from ACE Group, where he was division president of its unit, ACE Tempest Re Zurich. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.