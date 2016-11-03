Gambling firm GVC to pay 10 euro cents/shr special dividend in Feb

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it intends to pay a special dividend of 10 euro cents per share for financial year 2016 in February next year.

GVC, which bought Bwin for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) after a heated bidding war with 888 Holdings Plc, had said in September that it would resume its dividend payments.

The company, which posted a 12 percent rise in pro forma group daily net gaming revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, said it continued to trade positively in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)