Sports betting firm GVC says player activity softening in Greece
July 8, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Sports betting firm GVC says player activity softening in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc , which has a presence in the Greek market through a partner, said it had registered a softening in player activity in that territory.

The company said it was too early to forecast whether this would have a material effect on the second half of the financial year for its Greek operations.

GVC, which operates in Greece through its partner Centric Multimedia SA, said it was monitoring the situation in that country, which has closed its banks to limit strains on its crippled financial system.

The company’s other markets continue to trade well and the board remains confident in year-end expectations, GVC said, and declared a quarterly dividend of 14 euro cents. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
