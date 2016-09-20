Gambling firm GVC expects to resume dividend in 2017

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it was committed to resuming dividend payments next year, adding that its purchase of rival Bwin.party had resulted in higher potential organic growth.

GVC, which bought Bwin for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) after a heated bidding war with 888 Holdings Plc, said it would spend more on marketing to take advantage of the increased growth opportunities.

GVC's pretax profit in the first-half of 2016 more than doubled to 51.3 million euro from 21.8 million euro a year earlier.

The company said separately that Chief Financial Officer Richard Cooper would step down next February, and would be replaced by Paul Miles, finance chief at payday lender Wonga. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)