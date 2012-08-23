FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpha wins approval for $10 bln Aussie coal mine, rail project
#Energy
August 23, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Alpha wins approval for $10 bln Aussie coal mine, rail project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Environment Minister Tony Burke on Thursday approved India’s GVK Power and Infranstructure’s plans for the A$10 billion ($10.4 billion) Alpha coal and rail project in Australia’s Queensland state, with 19 conditions to protect the environment.

The Alpha project is being run by Hancock Coal, 79 percent owned by GVK and 21 percent owned by Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart.

$1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

