Alpha wins approval for $10 bln Aussie coal mine, rail project

CANBERRA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Environment Minister Tony Burke on Thursday approved India’s GVK Power and Infranstructure’s plans for the A$10 billion ($10.4 billion) Alpha coal and rail project in Australia’s Queensland state, with 19 conditions to protect the environment.

The Alpha project is being run by Hancock Coal, 79 percent owned by GVK and 21 percent owned by Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart.