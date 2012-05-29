FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's GVK wins state nod for $6.3 bln Australia coal mine
May 29, 2012 / 1:32 AM / 5 years ago

India's GVK wins state nod for $6.3 bln Australia coal mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s GVK Power & Infrastructure has won environmental approval from the state of Queensland for its A$6.4 billion ($6.30 billion) Alpha coal project, clearing a key hurdle towards winning a lease for the Australian mine.

The approval from Queensland’s coordinator-general sets a range of conditions for building a mine designed to produce 30 million tonnes a year of thermal coal and a 495 km (310 mile) rail line from the mine to the port of Abbot Point.

“It’s another step towards getting a mining lease and final approvals,” GVK’s spokesman Chris Bombolas said. ($1 = 1.0156 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
