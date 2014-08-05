FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sees no competition hurdle from Telefonica's GVT purchase
August 5, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil sees no competition hurdle from Telefonica's GVT purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA’s plan to buy control of Brazilian telecommunications company GVT SA would pose no hurdle to competition in the industry, Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Tuesday.

Still, Bernardo told reporters at an event in São Paulo that Telefonica might be prevented from controlling GVT’s operations in the state of São Paulo, where Telefonica is already a provider of fixed-line and mobile telephony, pay TV and other services.

Earlier in the day, Telefonica made a 6.7 billion euro ($8.99 billion) bid to France’s Vivendi SA for GVT. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

