Telefonica says closes purchase of Brasil's GVT from Vivendi

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Friday it had closed a deal to buy Brazilian broadband unit GVT from Vivendi for 4.66 billion euros ($6.02 billion) cash plus its stake in Telecom Italia and an about 7.4 percent stake in its new company, Telefonica Brasil.

France’s Vivendi last month picked Telefonica for exclusive talks over the sale of GVT, shunning a rival offer from Telecom Italia.

Telefonica will fold GVT into its Brazilian mobile phone carrier Vivo. (1 US dollar = 0.7745 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Stephen Coates)