BRIEF-GW Pharma childhood epilepsy drug gets orphan designation from EMA

Oct 22 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Epidiolex receives orphan designation from European Medicines Agency for treatment of Dravet Syndrome

* Epidiolex treats Dravet Syndrome, a rare and catastrophic treatment-resistant form of childhood epilepsy

* Granted fast track designation by U.S. FDA for Epidiolex in treatment of Dravet Syndrome as well as orphan designations in both Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

* First phase 2/3 clinical trial is due to commence in coming weeks