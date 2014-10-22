FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GW Pharma childhood epilepsy drug gets orphan designation from EMA
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 22, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GW Pharma childhood epilepsy drug gets orphan designation from EMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Epidiolex receives orphan designation from European Medicines Agency for treatment of Dravet Syndrome

* Epidiolex treats Dravet Syndrome, a rare and catastrophic treatment-resistant form of childhood epilepsy

* Granted fast track designation by U.S. FDA for Epidiolex in treatment of Dravet Syndrome as well as orphan designations in both Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

* First phase 2/3 clinical trial is due to commence in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.