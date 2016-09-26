FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
GW's cannabis-derived drug succeeds in third epilepsy study
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Hot Stocks
September 26, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

GW's cannabis-derived drug succeeds in third epilepsy study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis-derived drug for a rare form of childhood epilepsy succeeded in a third late-stage U.S. study.

Both tested doses of the drug, epidiolex, were found to have induced a statistically significant improvement in reducing seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), GW said on Monday.

LGS is a disease that is characterized by seizures, impaired intellectual functioning, developmental delays and behavioral disturbances.

The drug had already succeeded in another late-stage study in LGS and GW has also announced positive results from a late-stage study on patients with Dravet syndrome, another severe form of epilepsy.

GW said it expects to submit a marketing application for the drug to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the first half of 2017. If approved, it could become the first drug in the country to be made from organic cannabis.

The company's shares rose as much as 10.2 percent to hit a record high of 770 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

