June 27 (Reuters) - British drug developer GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis-derived epilepsy drug met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The company said the drug, Epidiolex, significantly reduced the monthly frequency of short-term seizures in people suffering from a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)