GW Pharma cannabis drug gets green light in France

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals’ cannabis-derived drug Sativex has been recommended for approval in France for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis, the drugmaker said on Monday.

Sativex will be sold in France by GW’s European partner Almirall following completion of national pricing and reimbursement procedures.

The drug - which is sprayed under the tongue - is currently available in Britain, Spain, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Israel, Austria, Poland, Sweden, Italy and Finland.