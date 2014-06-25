FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals share sale raises $126.3 mln
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals share sale raises $126.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals :

* Closing of previously announced offering on NASDAQ global market by GW and some selling shareholders of 1,700,000 American depositary shares

* ADSs sold in offering consisted of 1,455,000 ADSs sold by company, and 500,000 ADSS sold by selling shareholders, and raised gross proceeds to GW of $126.3 million

* GW did not receive any proceeds from sale of ADSS by selling shareholders in this offering

* Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen and Company acted as joint book-running managers for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

