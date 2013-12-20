BRIEF-GW pharmaceuticals files with SEC for public offering on NASDAQ

Dec 20 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Has filed a registration statement with the U.S. SEC for a proposed public offering of depositary shares on NASDAQ * Number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined * Offering to allow progress of Epidiolex development and other epilepsy research programmes * Morgan Stanley & Co Llc and Cowen & Company Llc are joint book-running managers for the offering * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here