BRIEF-GW pharmaceuticals files with SEC for public offering on NASDAQ
#Healthcare
December 20, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GW pharmaceuticals files with SEC for public offering on NASDAQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Has filed a registration statement with the U.S. SEC for a proposed public offering of depositary shares on NASDAQ * Number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined * Offering to allow progress of Epidiolex development and other epilepsy research programmes * Morgan Stanley & Co Llc and Cowen & Company Llc are joint book-running managers for the offering * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

