Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gyldendal A/S : * Says H1 EBIT loss DKK 11.7 million versus loss DKK 16.5 million * Says H1 net sales DKK 335.9 million versus DKK 342.0 million * Says the group in 2014 will achieve a turnover and a profit before tax at the

same level as in 2013