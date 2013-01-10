FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Gymboree poaches second Gap executive, names new CFO
#Market News
January 10, 2013

UPDATE 1-Gymboree poaches second Gap executive, names new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Children’s clothes company Gymboree Corp poached a second executive from Gap Inc in two days, naming Evan Price as Chief Financial Officer.

Price, who was vice president of finance of Gap North America since December 2012 and VP of Old Navy North America from July to December 2012, will take over the privately-held retailer as finance chief by January 21, Gymboree said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the company said Mark Breitbard, president of the Gap’s North American division was going to take over as Chief Executive of Gymboree.

Gymboree was taken private by Bain Capital Partners for $1.8 billion in 2011. Chief Executive Matthew McCauley resigned in September last year.

