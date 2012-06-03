Gymnastics-American Johnson retires from competition

June 3 (Reuters) - Four-time Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson of the United States sprang a major surprise on Sunday when she announced her retirement from competition due to recurring knee problems.

Johnson, who has also clinched three world championship medals, had been expected to be one of the leading contenders at this year’s Olympic Games in London.

“Unfortunately, it has become obvious that my left knee is not able to sustain the demands of gymnastics any longer,” the 22-year-old said in a statement released by USA Gymnastics.

“All I can do now is gracefully retire and thank everyone who has believed in me and my journey.” (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by Martyn Herman)