FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gymnastics-American Johnson retires from competition
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 3, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Gymnastics-American Johnson retires from competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Four-time Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson of the United States sprang a major surprise on Sunday when she announced her retirement from competition due to recurring knee problems.

Johnson, who has also clinched three world championship medals, had been expected to be one of the leading contenders at this year’s Olympic Games in London.

“Unfortunately, it has become obvious that my left knee is not able to sustain the demands of gymnastics any longer,” the 22-year-old said in a statement released by USA Gymnastics.

“All I can do now is gracefully retire and thank everyone who has believed in me and my journey.” (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by Martyn Herman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.