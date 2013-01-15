FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gymnastics-Rhythmic queen Kanaeva quits her sport
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 15, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Gymnastics-Rhythmic queen Kanaeva quits her sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Evgeniya Kanaeva has decided to end her competitive career in rhythmic gymnastics although she will still play an active role in her sport, the Russian rhythmic gymnastics federation (VFRG) announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Siberian claimed her second Olympic title in London last August when she became the first rhythmic gymnast to win back-to-back individual Olympic all-around golds.

Kanaeva, who also won 17 world titles including three all-around crowns, has dominated her sport since leading Russia to the 2007 world championship gold in the team competition at the age of 17.

She first hinted that she was considering quitting last month when she was unanimously elected vice-president of the sport’s governing body in Russia to assist her long-time mentor and VFRG chief Irina Viner. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.