Gymnastics-Dominant Biles wins Olympic trials, qualifies for Rio

SAN JOSE, California, July 10 (Reuters) - Simone Biles recorded yet another crushing victory at the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics trials on Sunday, sending a clear message to her rivals that Rio Games gold is her next target.

The three-time reigning world all-around champion who has not lost a major competition since 2013, punched her ticket to Rio in what has become typically ruthless style outdistancing the rest of the elite 14-woman field by a whopping 2.100 points.

Competing on four different apparatus twice, Biles finished with a two-day total score of 123.250 while 16-year-old Lauren Hernandez was second on 121.150 and Aly Raisman third on 119.750.

As the top finisher, Biles automatically qualifies for Rio while a three-member selection panel will review the trials results and announce the four remaining members of the squad later on Sunday. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)