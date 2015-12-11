Gymnastics-Vidmar leaves USA Gymnastics for missionary posting

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Double Olympic gold medallist Peter Vidmar resigned as chairman of USA Gymnastics’ board of directors on Friday, the organisation announced.

Vidmar, 54, a Mormon, leaves to undertake a three-year overseas missionary posting.

“I love gymnastics, and it has shaped my life for the better,” Vidmar said in a statement.

He has been replaced as chairman by Paul Parilla, who has been vice-chairman since 2009.

Vidmar leaves American gymnastics in top shape heading to next year’s Rio Olympics.

United States gymnasts topped the medal table at the recent world championships, winning five gold medals and 10 medals overall.

Vidmar won a gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when he tied for first place in the pommel horse event.

He also won gold as part of the winning American team in the combined, and took silver in the all-around. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)